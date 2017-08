Dec 12 (Reuters) - Scotts Miracle-gro Co :

* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co - announced pricing of its offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250 pct senior notes due 2026

* The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company announces pricing of $250 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: