BRIEF-Revance announces positive 24-week duration of effect in interim results from phase 2 cervical dystonia trial

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc :

* Revance Therapeutics Inc - RT002 injectable appeared to be generally safe and well-tolerated

* Revance Therapeutics Inc - RT002 injectable displayed clinically significant impact on cervical dystonia signs and symptoms

* Revance Therapeutics Inc - these RT002 results are preliminary, with final results expected in first half of 2017

* Revance announces positive 24-week duration of effect in interim results from phase 2 cervical dystonia trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: