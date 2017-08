Dec 12 (Reuters) - Lifevantage Corp :

* LifeVantage announces financial results for fiscal year 2016 and the first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $48 million to $49 million

* Q4 revenue rose 21 percent to $54.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.40 to $0.47

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $207 million to $212 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: