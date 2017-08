Dec 12 (Reuters) - Communications Sales & Leasing Inc :

* Communications Sales & Leasing Inc- notes will be issued at an issue price of 100.000 pct

* Communications Sales & Leasing - priced offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 7.125 pct senior notes due 2024

* Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc announces pricing of notes offering