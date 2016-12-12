FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Inovalon updates full year 2016 financial guidance
December 12, 2016 / 9:37 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Inovalon updates full year 2016 financial guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Inovalon Holdings Inc :

* Sees 2016 diluted net income per share $0.16 to $0.17, non-GAAP diluted net income per share $0.32 to $0.33

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $472.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inovalon Holdings Inc - reduction in fy guidance due to inability to enter into expected collaboration agreement

* Inovalon updates full year 2016 financial guidance

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $426 million to $428 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

