8 months ago
BRIEF-Ambac appoints Claude Leblanc as President and CEO
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 9:39 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Ambac appoints Claude Leblanc as President and CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ambac Financial Group Inc :

* Ambac Financial Group Inc- appointment of claude leblanc as president and chief executive officer of ambac, effective as of january 1, 2017

* Ambac Financial Group - leblanc succeeds nader tavakoli, who resigned from his roles as president, CEO and as director of ambac, effective immediately

* Ambac Financial Group inc - has entered into a separation agreement with tavakoli, pursuant to which term of his employment will end on Dec 31, 2016

* Ambac appoints Claude Leblanc as president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
