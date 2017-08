Dec 12 (Reuters) - Forum Energy Technologies Inc :

* Says amendment to credit facility include total lender commitments reduced to $140 million from $200 million

* Says amendment permits netting of co's cash balances against senior secured debt for leverage ratio covenant

* Forum Energy Technologies Inc- credit facility maturity date of november 2018 was not changed

* Forum energy technologies announces amendment to revolving credit facility