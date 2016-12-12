BRIEF-Innergex strengthens presence in France with the acquisition of two wind projects with a total capacity of 24 MW

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc :

* Innergex Renewable Energy Inc - total purchase price, payable at closing, will be about eur 15.05 million (equivalent to c$20.96 million)

* Innergex Renewable Energy -co's share of purchase price will be eur 9.06 million and it will fulfill obligation to pay its portion through available funds

* Innergex Renewable Energy Inc - wind farms are expected to generate annual revenues of about eur 6.24 million in 2017

* Innergex strengthens presence in France with the acquisition of two wind projects with a total capacity of 24 MW