BRIEF-Boeing board raises dividend, renews share repurchase authorization

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :

* Boeing Co - also replaced existing share repurchase program with a new $14 billion authorization.

* Boeing Co - share repurchase activity is expected to resume in January 2017

* Boeing Co - expected that repurchases under new share authorization will be made over next 24 to 30 months

* Boeing Co - declared company's quarterly dividend will increase 30 percent to $1.42 per share

* Boeing Co - new repurchase program replaces existing one and brings authorization back up to $14 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: