8 months ago
#Market News
December 12, 2016 / 9:49 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-IRET Q2 FFO per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Investors Real Estate Trust :

* Investors Real Estate Trust- for FY ending april 30, 2017, management is revising its estimate of FFO to a range of $0.48 to $0.52 per share/unit

* Investors Real Estate Trust - same store multifamily noi growth year over year was 1.6 pct, excluding energy impacted markets

* Investors real estate trust qtrly AFFO per share $0.11

* Iret announces financial and operating results for the quarter and year-to-date ended October 31, 2016 and distributions for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q2 revenue $50.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $49.7 million

* Q2 FFO per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
