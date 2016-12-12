BRIEF-Alaska Airlines and its aircraft technicians reach tentative agreement on proposed five-year contract

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc :

* Proposed contract includes significant pay increases and added job protection provisions

* Alaska Air Group Inc- if ratified, new contract would become amendable in October 2021. Current contract became amendable on Oct. 17, 2016

* Alaska Air Group Inc - tentative agreement on a proposed five-year contract for carrier's nearly 700 aircraft technicians and related employees

