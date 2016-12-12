BRIEF-Lilly reports dividend increase
* Eli Lilly and Co - dividend for Q1 of 2017 will be $0.52 per share on outstanding common stock
Dec 12 Alaska Air Group Inc :
* Proposed contract includes significant pay increases and added job protection provisions
* Alaska Air Group Inc- if ratified, new contract would become amendable in October 2021. Current contract became amendable on Oct. 17, 2016
* Alaska Air Group Inc - tentative agreement on a proposed five-year contract for carrier's nearly 700 aircraft technicians and related employees
* Says if ratified, new contract would become amendable in October 2021
* Press release - Alaska Airlines and its aircraft technicians reach tentative agreement on proposed five-year contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RSP Permian Inc - pricing of its private placement of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025 at par
* Ricebran Technologies- Smith has served as company's interim chief executive officer since August 27, 2016- SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2gA1QJ5 Further company coverage: