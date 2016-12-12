Dec 12 Rsp Permian Inc :

* RSP Permian Inc - pricing of its private placement of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025 at par

* RSP Permian Inc- pricing represents an increase of $100 million over aggregate principal amount previously announced

* RSP Permian Inc. announces pricing of upsized $450 million placement of senior unsecured notes