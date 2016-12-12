BRIEF-Lilly reports dividend increase
* Eli Lilly and Co - dividend for Q1 of 2017 will be $0.52 per share on outstanding common stock
Dec 12 Rsp Permian Inc :
* RSP Permian Inc - pricing of its private placement of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025 at par
* RSP Permian Inc- pricing represents an increase of $100 million over aggregate principal amount previously announced
* RSP Permian Inc. announces pricing of upsized $450 million placement of senior unsecured notes
* Ricebran Technologies- Smith has served as company's interim chief executive officer since August 27, 2016
* Proposed contract includes significant pay increases and added job protection provisions