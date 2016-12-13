PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 13
Dec 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 12 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc
* Prices offering of preferred stock
* Says public offering of 400,000 shares priced at $25.00 per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
Dec 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q4 revenue totalled $40.7 million compared to $59.8 million last year
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Dec 12 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Rex Tillerson, the front-runner to be named secretary of state in President-elect Donald Trump's administration, faces a struggle getting confirmed by U.S. senators concerned about his close ties to Russia.