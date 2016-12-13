GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar wobble as investors brace for Fed outcome
* Crude oil prices give back some of their surge on output cuts
Dec 12 Extended Stay America Inc
* Says priced underwritten secondary offering of 12.5 million paired shares
* Gross proceeds from offering of approximately $206.3 million
* Extended Stay America announces pricing of secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Dec 12 Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Rex Tillerson will be President-elect Donald Trump's choice as secretary of state, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, but he could face a struggle getting confirmed by U.S. senators concerned about his close ties to Russia.
Dec 12 U.S. insurer Prudential Financial Inc said on Monday it had suspended the distribution of a low-cost life insurance policy through Wells Fargo & Co, pending a review of how the product was sold by the bank.