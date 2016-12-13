FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-World Wrestling Entertainment prices $200 mln convertible notes financing
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2016 / 5:28 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-World Wrestling Entertainment prices $200 mln convertible notes financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment Inc :

* Says notes will be unsecured, senior obligations of wwe and will bear interest at a rate of 3.375% per year

* Says interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year

* WWE expects to use $14.64 million of net proceeds of offering of notes to pay cost of convertible note hedge transactions

* initial conversion rate for notes is 40.1405 shares of wwe class a common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes

* WWE announces pricing of upsized $200 million convertible notes financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.