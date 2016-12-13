BRIEF-Essential Energy sells service rig division to Precision Drilling for $28 mln

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Essential Energy Services Ltd :

* Says essential will sell its service rig business to Precision in a transaction valued at approximately $28 million

* Precision will pay for service rig business with transfer of its coil tubing and pumping assets and cash proceeds of $12 million

* Says will be no transfer of employees as coil well service assets have been parked since q1 of 2016

* Essential Energy Services announces acquisition of coil tubing and pumping assets and disposition of service rig division