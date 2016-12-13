BRIEF-Trump formally announces intention to nominate Exxon CEO Tillerson to be Secretary of State - CNBC
* Trump formally announces intention to nominate exxon ceo tillerson to be Sec. Of State - CNBC
Dec 13 Kbr Inc
* In q1 of 2017 mark sopp will join company as chief financial officer (cfo)
* Current cfo brian ferraioli has decided to retire
* Kbr announces new chief financial officer
BEIRUT, Dec 13 Boeing has agreed to provide financing for the first six planes it sells to Iran, Iran Air chief Executive Farhad Parvaresh was quoted as saying by Fars news agency on Tuesday.
* Decides to redeem its only issue of $300 million eurobonds ahead of time