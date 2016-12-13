FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 13, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-3M says expects FY2017 EPS of $8.45/shr to $8.80/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - 3M Co

* 3M positioned for a successful 2017 and beyond

* For full-year 2017, company expects organic local-currency sales growth of 1 to 3 percent

* For full-year 2017, company expects earnings per share of $8.45 to $8.80, an increase of 4 to 8 percent

* For full-year 2017, company expects free cash flow conversion of 95 to 105 percent

* In 2017 3M plans to invest approximately $1.8 billion in research and development to support organic growth

* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

