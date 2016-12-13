BRIEF-Paratek projects pivotal phase 3 clinical study will report top-line data in Q2

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc says projects its ongoing pivotal phase 3 clinical study will report top-line data during Q2 of 2017

* Paratek Pharmaceuticals - will be able to file new drug application for omadacycline for acute skin infections, pneumonia indications in H1 2018

* Press release - Paratek advances timing of top-line data for phase 3 community acquired bacterial pneumonia study to the second quarter of 2017