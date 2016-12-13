FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fang says to date, transacting parties have not agreed or entered into any agreement to terminate restructuring
December 13, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Fang says to date, transacting parties have not agreed or entered into any agreement to terminate restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Fang Holdings Ltd :

* Wanli recently advised co that it intends to explore avenues to terminate restructuring

* To date, transacting parties have not agreed or entered into any agreement to terminate restructuring

* Wanli recently advised us that it intends to explore avenues to terminate restructuring

* Fang Holdings Ltd says to date, transacting parties have not agreed or entered into any agreement to terminate restructuring

* Fang provides update on restructuring

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
