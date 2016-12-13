FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Spartan Motors to acquire fire apparatus maker Smeal
#Market News
December 13, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Spartan Motors to acquire fire apparatus maker Smeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Spartan Motors Inc

* Spartan Motors to acquire fire apparatus maker Smeal

* Transaction accretive to earnings in 2017

* Spartan Motors Inc says Smeal is expected to generate 2016 revenues of approximately $100 million

* Spartan Motors - Spartan Motors USA Inc entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Smeal Fire Apparatus Co and its subsidiaries for $36.3 million

* Spartan Motors Inc says Smeal is expected to add approximately $70 million in annual revenue to company's emergency response segment

* Smeal is expected to generate 2016 revenues of approximately $100 million from deal

* Transaction will be initially financed with Spartan Motors' recently amended $100 million line of credit

* Smeal is expected to generate positive EBITDA in 2016

* Combined company from deal will have 47 dealers in 44 states, 10 provinces and 3 territories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

