8 months ago
BRIEF-CNX Coal provides 2017 guidance; reaffirms FY2016 guidance
December 13, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-CNX Coal provides 2017 guidance; reaffirms FY2016 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - CNX Coal Resources LP

* CNX Coal Resources LP provides 2017 guidance

* CNX Coal Resources LP says reaffirming full-year 2016 guidance and providing its initial 2017 guidance

* CNX Coal Resources LP sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA million $74-$82 million

* Expect maintenance capital expenditures to normalize in approximately $5 per ton range for 2017 and beyond

* For 2018, we currently expect our sales volume to be in 6.25-6.75 million ton range

* CNX Coal Resources LP sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA $90-$110 million

* Sees 2017 coal sales 6.25-6.75 million tons

* Sales volume is expected to improve in 2017, driven by broader improvement in domestic and international coal markets

* Reaffirming full-year 2016 guidance

* Sees 2016 coal sales 5.90-6.10 million tons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

