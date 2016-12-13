FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Liberty Property Trust sees 2017 FFO at $2.40-$2.52 per share
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Liberty Property Trust sees 2017 FFO at $2.40-$2.52 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Liberty Property Trust

* Net income available to common shareholders projected to be $1.40 - $1.75 per share in 2017

* Sees FY 2016 net income available to common shareholders projected to be $2.46 - $2.54 per share

* Co sees quarterly dividend to shareholders to be reduced from $0.475 to $0.40/share starting with Q1's dividend payment in April 2017

* In 2017, Liberty expects to start development of $400-$500 million in wholly-owned properties, primarily industrial

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.40 to $2.52 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.