BRIEF-Fatal accident at Bokoni Platinum Mine's Brakfontein shaft

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Atlatsa Resources Corp
* Announce death of an employee at its Bokoni Platinum Mine's Brakfontein shaft
* Kutume Reuben Mabotha was fatally injured in a water-related incident on Friday, 9 December
* An investigation into incident has begun, in conjunction with South Africa's department of mineral resources
* Atlatsa resources-pending outcome of investigation, mine instituted own internal audit and safety procedures in order to take necessary remedial actions
* Fatal accident at bokoni mine's brakfontein shaft