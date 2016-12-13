BRIEF-Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc prices stock offering

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc - priced underwritten public offering of 10.5 million shares for total estimated gross proceeds of about $180.0 million

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance - to use all/portion of offering's net proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under co's repurchase agreements

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc Announces pricing of public offering of common stock