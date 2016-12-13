BRIEF-Kite Pharma and Vitruvian Networks enter strategic partnership to develop logistics and data analytics software

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Kite Pharma Inc

* Kite Pharma and Vitruvian Networks enter strategic partnership to develop best-in-class logistics and data analytics software for engineered T-cell therapies at commercial scale

* Under terms of agreement, both parties will contribute resources and relevant experience to partnership

* Further terms of agreement were not disclosed

* As per agreement, both parties will design and develop a platform for patients, physicians and treatment centers