8 months ago
BRIEF-Heritage Insurance Holdings announces agreement for $79.5 mln private placement of senior secured notes due 2023
December 13, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Heritage Insurance Holdings announces agreement for $79.5 mln private placement of senior secured notes due 2023

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc :

* Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc - private placement of an aggregate principal amount of $79.5 million of company's senior secured notes due 2023

* Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc - notes will bear annual interest equal to three month libor plus 8.75%

* Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to participate opportunistically in mergers and acquisitions

* Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc announces definitive agreement for $79.5 million private placement of senior secured notes due 2023 led by Fermat Capital Management, LLC and HSCM Bermuda Management company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

