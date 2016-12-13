FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ab Initio Biotherapeutics announces strategic collaboration with Pfizer to discover GPCR activating antibodies
December 13, 2016 / 6:17 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Ab Initio Biotherapeutics announces strategic collaboration with Pfizer to discover GPCR activating antibodies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ab Initio Biotherapeutics Inc:

* Ab Initio - addition of will somers, ph.d., vice president of biomedicines design at pfizer, to ab initio scientific advisory board

* Ab Initio - ab initio will receive an upfront fee and research support

* Ab Initio - co is eligible to receive milestone payments and tiered royalties on future sales of any products that may result from the collaboration

* Ab Initio -pfizer has exclusive worldwide rights to develop,commercialize gpcr activator antibodies against this target that may result from deal

* Ab Initio biotherapeutics - further terms of deal are not disclosed

* Ab Initio biotherapeutics - in addition, pfizer will make a strategic investment in ab initio alongside company's existing investors

* Ab Initio announces strategic collaboration with pfizer to discover gpcr activating antibodies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

