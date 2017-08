Dec 13 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd -

* Inter Pipeline announces $450 million medium-term note offering

* Notes will have a fixed interest rate of 3.484% per annum

* Inter Pipeline Ltd- Notes will mature on December 16, 2026

* Inter Pipeline-proceeds of offering to partially fund acquisition of Canadian Natural Resources Limited's 15 percent interest in Cold Lake Pipeline System