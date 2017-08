Dec 13 (Reuters) - Acasta Enterprises Inc :

* Acasta enterprises Inc announces key shareholder support and investor commitments to private placement

* Private placement includes indicative commitments of $70 million from some of co's largest institutional shareholders and new investors

* Private Placement includes indicative commitments of $7 million from vendors of businesses to be acquired, $30 million from co's founders