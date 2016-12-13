FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Matrix Service acquires Houston Interests LLC
#Market News
December 13, 2016 / 9:21 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Matrix Service acquires Houston Interests LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Matrix Service Co :

* Matrix Service Co - deal for $46 million

* Matrix Service Co- Matrix anticipates transaction will be modestly accretive to earnings in balance of this fiscal year

* Matrix Service Co- company exercised an expansion feature in its credit facility which increased borrowing capacity from $200 million to $250 million

* Matrix Service Co- Tulsa operations of both companies will be combined into one facility

* Matrix Service Co -effective immediately, Houston Interests' nearly 250 employees, will operate as matrix pdm engineering

* Matrix Service Co acquires Houston Interests Llc expanding process design, engineering and construction services expertise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

