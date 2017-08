Dec 13 (Reuters) - WPX Energy Inc

* WPX Energy Inc - William G. Lowrie to become lead independent director

* WPX Energy Inc - muncrief succeeds william g. Lowrie, who will become board's lead independent director

* WPX Energy Inc - unanimously elected richard e. "rick" muncrief as it next chairman, effective Jan. 1, 2017

* WPX Energy board adds chairman's title to company's ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: