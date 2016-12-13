FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Heico Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.65
December 13, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Heico Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Heico Corp :

* Heico Corporation reports record net sales, operating income and net income for the full year and fourth quarter of fiscal 2016; targets continued growth in fiscal 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.53, revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heico Corp - estimating 5 pct - 7 pct growth in full year net sales and 7 pct - 10 pct growth in full year net income over fiscal 2016 levels

* Heico Corp - anticipate fiscal year 2017 consolidated operating margin to approximate 19 pct - 20 pct

* Q4 sales $363.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $372.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
