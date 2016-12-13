BRIEF-ABM Industries Q4 adjusted EPS $0.51 from continuing operations

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Abm Industries Inc :

* ABM Industries announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* ABM Industries Inc - increases quarterly dividend by 3.0 pct

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.17per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.80 to $1.90 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.40 to $1.50 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: