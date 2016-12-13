FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-ABM Industries Q4 adjusted EPS $0.51 from continuing operations
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2016 / 9:31 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-ABM Industries Q4 adjusted EPS $0.51 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Abm Industries Inc :

* ABM Industries announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* ABM Industries Inc - increases quarterly dividend by 3.0 pct

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.17per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.33 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.80 to $1.90 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.40 to $1.50 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.