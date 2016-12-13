BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network announces proposed offering of $100,000,000 convertible senior notes due 2021

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc

* Aegean Marine Petroleum-Intends to use abt $40 million of proceeds to repay portion of outstanding short-term indebtedness under co's 2013 credit facility

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc- Notes are expected to pay interest semiannually in arrears, have a term of five years

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. announces proposed offering of $100,000,000 convertible senior notes due 2021