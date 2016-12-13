FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordson Q4 earnings per share view $1.24
December 13, 2016 / 9:41 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Nordson Q4 earnings per share view $1.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Nordson Corp :

* Nordson corp- for q1 of fiscal 2017, sales are expected to increase in range of up 4 percent to up 8 percent as compared to q1 a year ago

* Nordson corp sees q1 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.74 to $0.84

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $389.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nordson corp- backlog for quarter ended october 31, 2016 was approximately $274 million, an increase of 20 percent compared to same period a year ago

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.24, revenue view $482.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nordson corporation reports fiscal year 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 sales $509 million versus I/B/E/S view $482.1 million

* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.74 to $0.84

* Sees q1 2017 sales up 4 to 8 percent

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.31

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

