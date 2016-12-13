FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Toys"r"US, Inc. reports results for third quarter 2016
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
December 13, 2016 / 10:21 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Toys"r"US, Inc. reports results for third quarter 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Toys R US Inc (IPO-TOYS.N):

* Toys R US - while many toy categories performed well, co experienced weak market conditions in electronics and entertainment category during quarter

* Toys R US inc - qtrly net loss $155 million versus $166 million

* Toys R US says baby business had a disappointing quarter

* Toys R US Inc - excluding entertainment, qtrly same store sales for domestic toy categories were up 2.6%

* Qtrly consolidated same store sales decreased by 2.1%.

* Toys R US Inc - qtrly operating losses were $31 million, a decline of $23 million compared to prior year period

* toys"r"us, Inc. Reports results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 sales $2.278 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.