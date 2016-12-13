BRIEF-Toys"r"US, Inc. reports results for third quarter 2016

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Toys R US Inc (IPO-TOYS.N):

* Toys R US - while many toy categories performed well, co experienced weak market conditions in electronics and entertainment category during quarter

* Toys R US inc - qtrly net loss $155 million versus $166 million

* Toys R US says baby business had a disappointing quarter

* Toys R US Inc - excluding entertainment, qtrly same store sales for domestic toy categories were up 2.6%

* Qtrly consolidated same store sales decreased by 2.1%.

* Toys R US Inc - qtrly operating losses were $31 million, a decline of $23 million compared to prior year period

* toys"r"us, Inc. Reports results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 sales $2.278 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: