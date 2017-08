Dec 13 (Reuters) - Concho Resources Inc :

* Concho Resources Inc- has priced an offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025

* Concho Resources Inc - notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.375% per annum and will be issued at par

* Concho Resources Inc. Announces pricing of senior unsecured notes