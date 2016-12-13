FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-America's Car-mart, Inc. enters into new loan and security agreement
December 13, 2016 / 11:06 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-America's Car-mart, Inc. enters into new loan and security agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - America's Car-mart Inc :

* America's Car-mart Inc-has entered into a second amended and restated loan and security agreement with a group of lenders effective december 12, 2016

* America's Car-mart-agreement extends term of co's revolving credit facilities to dec 12, 2019, increases total permitted borrowings to $200 million

* America's Car-mart Inc- agreement also reset aggregate limit on repurchase of company stock to $40 million beginning december 12, 2016

* America's Car-mart Inc- agreement also includes an accordion feature allowing for up to an additional $50 million in total commitments

* Press release - America's Car-mart, Inc. enters into new loan and security agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
