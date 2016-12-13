BRIEF-America's Car-mart, Inc. enters into new loan and security agreement

Dec 13 (Reuters) - America's Car-mart Inc :

* America's Car-mart Inc-has entered into a second amended and restated loan and security agreement with a group of lenders effective december 12, 2016

* America's Car-mart-agreement extends term of co's revolving credit facilities to dec 12, 2019, increases total permitted borrowings to $200 million

* America's Car-mart Inc- agreement also reset aggregate limit on repurchase of company stock to $40 million beginning december 12, 2016

* America's Car-mart Inc- agreement also includes an accordion feature allowing for up to an additional $50 million in total commitments

* Press release - America's Car-mart, Inc. enters into new loan and security agreement