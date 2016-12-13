BRIEF-Harte Hanks announces CFO transition
* Harte hanks announces CFO transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 13 Reitmans Canada Ltd :
* Reitmans Canada- under bid, corporation may purchase up to 3.3 million class a non-voting shares of corporation
* Reitmans Canada Ltd - has received approval from toronto stock exchange to proceed with a normal course issuer bid
* Normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harte hanks announces CFO transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* America's Car-mart Inc-has entered into a second amended and restated loan and security agreement with a group of lenders effective december 12, 2016
* Famous Dave's of America, Inc. appoints Charles W. Mooty to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: