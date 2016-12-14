BRIEF-Crossamerica Partners amends its credit agreement

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Crossamerica Partners LP

* Crossamerica Partners LP: announces amendment to its credit agreement

* Crossamerica Partners LP - has amended certain key terms of its $550 million revolving credit facility effective December 13, 2016

* Crossamerica Partners - amended agreement provides co with increased capacity to execute sale-leaseback transactions of future acquired real property

* Amended agreement provides partnership with additional borrowing flexibility

* Crossamerica Partners-amendments to provide co additional flexibility to fund deals with revolving line of credit and through sale-leaseback deals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: