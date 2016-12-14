FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital unit enters LoI to acquire Marlborough Stirling Canada Ltd
December 14, 2016 / 12:43 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital unit enters LoI to acquire Marlborough Stirling Canada Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Founders Advantage Capital Corp

* Founders Advantage Capital Corp - deal for for an aggregate purchase price of $5.5 million

* Co owns a 60% interest in dominion lending centres

* Deal for aggregate purchase price of $5.5 million

* Founders Advantage Capital - funding to complete deal will be provided by dlc and third-party partner proportionate to their shareholdings in acquireco

* Founders Advantage Capital Corp - currently contemplated securities of msc will be acquired by a new corporation which is 70% owned by dlc

* DLC enters letter of intent to acquire Marlborough Stirling Canada Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:


