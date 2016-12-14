FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Lennox International sees FY 2017 revenue up 3 to 7 percent
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 12:43 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Lennox International sees FY 2017 revenue up 3 to 7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Lennox International Inc

* Lennox International Inc - sees 2017 revenue growth of 3-7%, with a minimal impact from foreign exchange

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $100 million

* Lennox International Inc - reiterating guidance for 2016 revenue growth of 4-6%, with a neutral impact from foreign exchange

* Sees 2017 stock repurchases of $250 million

* Raising low end of 2016 guidance for adjusted eps from continuing operations from $6.75-$6.95 to $6.80-$6.95

* Raising low end of 2016 guidance for gaap eps from continuing operations from $6.25-$6.45 to $6.30-$6.45

* Lennox International Inc - raising low end of 2016 guidance for gaap eps from continuing operations from $6.25-$6.45 to $6.30-$6.45

* Lennox International Inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $100 million

* Lennox International announces 2017 financial guidance

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 3 to 7 percent

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 4 to 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.