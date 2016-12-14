BRIEF-Merus Labs International Inc says Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $11.6 million

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Merus Labs International Inc

* Merus Labs International-fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA, without consideration of new acquisitions, is expected to fall in range of $44 to $48 million

* Merus Labs International Inc says expects to have significantly stronger second half in fiscal 2017, where 55% to 60% of annual adjusted EBITDA is expected

* Merus Labs International Inc says adjusted EBITDA was $11.6 million in quarter

