BRIEF-Héroux-Devtek provides update on financial guidance

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Heroux-devtek Inc -

* Héroux-Devtek is withdrawing its financial guidance

* It will not be able to reach its stated objective of achieving annual sales of approximately $500 million for its 2019 fiscal year

* Update on guidance due to production rate adjustments for certain programs, including boeing 777 and 777x

* Production rate adjustments for which corporation is in process of ramping up production of complete landing gear systems

* Provides update on financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: