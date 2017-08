Dec 14 (Reuters) - Organovo Holdings Inc -

* Announced an exclusive distributor agreement with Cosmo Bio Co Ltd for its novoview preclinical services in Japan

* Company will work with cosmobio's drug discovery services team for access to customers, support projects in Japanese biopharmaceutical industry

Press release - Organovo signs exclusive distributor agreement with Cosmo Bio (Japan)