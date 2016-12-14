BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences gets patent allowances for its radiotherapy
Cellectar Biosciences announces USPTO grants patent allowances for radiotherapeutic PDCS for a variety of solid tumor types
Dec 14 Counterpath Corp
* Quarterly revenue of $2.8 million compared to revenue of $3.0 million for q2 of fiscal 2016
* Counterpath corp - growth in subscription, support and maintenance revenue (revenue of a recurring nature) of 9% for quarter
* Q2 loss per share $0.12
* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.07
Counterpath reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
Dec 14 Liberty Media Corp, led by U.S. cable mogul John Malone, said on Wednesday it would raise $1.55 billion to fund its acquisition of Formula One racing car series.
Dec 14 U.S. solar company Sunrun Inc on Wednesday said it was expanding its home battery storage offering to homeowners in California after enjoying better-than-expected demand for the product in Hawaii.