8 months ago
BRIEF-Counterpath announces private placement
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 1:54 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Counterpath announces private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Counterpath Corp

* Counterpath announces private placement

* Counterpath Corp - Terry Matthews, chairman and Donovan Jones, president and chief executive officer, intend to invest in offering

* Counterpath Corp - it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 10 pct of its outstanding shares of common stock

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to market Bria X, co's unified communications-as-a-service offering

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to fund development for integration of co's UC solutions, among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

