BRIEF-IEC posts Q4 earnings per share $0.02
December 14, 2016 / 1:54 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-IEC posts Q4 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - IEC Electronics Corp

* IEC announces fiscal 2016 year end results

* Q4 sales fell 16.3 percent to $28.4 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Anticipate that backlog softness will continue through first half of fiscal 2017

* IEC Electronics Corp - believes backlog reduction will result in approximately $20 to $25 million in lower revenue primarily impacting first half of 2017

* Do not expect to be profitable in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

