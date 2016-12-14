BRIEF-IEC posts Q4 earnings per share $0.02

Dec 14 (Reuters) - IEC Electronics Corp
* IEC announces fiscal 2016 year end results
* Q4 sales fell 16.3 percent to $28.4 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Anticipate that backlog softness will continue through first half of fiscal 2017
* IEC Electronics Corp - believes backlog reduction will result in approximately $20 to $25 million in lower revenue primarily impacting first half of 2017
* Do not expect to be profitable in first half of 2017